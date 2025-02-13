Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava is all set for a roaring start at the Indian box office. Ever since the teaser dropped, there has been excitement about the film. Now, with just one day to go for its big-screen release, it has loaded its tank and is ready to explode. It’s now in a very comfortable position to register the biggest opening among Bollywood’s Valentine’s Day releases. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Roaring advance booking

The film displayed a promising pace ever since the ticket counters were opened. This morning, it surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (8.60 crore gross) in the opening day pre-sales. Going by the ticket-selling pace, especially in Maharashtra, the magnum opus is expected to close its day 1 advance booking at around 12-13 crore gross (excluding blocked seats).

Grand release and good buzz

The scale of Chhaava is huge, and since no other major films are arriving in theatres tomorrow, it will secure a solid final screen/show count in India. Already, almost 12,000 shows have been listed for the film, and by the end of the day, the number is expected to increase. With such a show count, the biggie has a chance to shine bright.

The ground level buzz is good for Chhaava, especially in Maharashtra considering it is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It’s going to have a blast in the state and in the rest of the country, the film has managed to build hype but a lot depends on word-of-mouth.

Goodwill of Maddock

In the past, we have seen successful films by Maddock back-to-back. Even Sky Force comfortably entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. With such a track record, the production house has built credibility among the neutral audience, and that will play a crucial role in attracting footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Chhaava day 1 prediction

Apart from all the positive factors mentioned above, Chhaava will also see a huge boost tomorrow due to Valentine’s Day. In the past, we have seen theatres erupt with the audience on Valentine’s Day. Even this time, it will be an important factor. Considering all such positives, the Vicky Kaushal starrer aims for a huge 24-27 crore net collection at the Indian box office on day 1.

Biggest Valentine’s Day opener

Gully Boy (2019) is at the top among Valentine’s Day openers with 19.40 crores. It will be comfortably surpassed by Chhaava, thus dethroning Gully Boy after six years. So, tomorrow, we will witness the bumper opening.

