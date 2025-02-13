Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, is doing wonders with its re-release edition. Earlier this year, we witnessed the magic of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s rerun, and now, yet another Bollywood romantic flick is doing wonders. What’s more exciting is that the rerun of this 9-year-old film has earned almost three times the original collection (9 crores) at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of six days!

Solid grip on day 6, dominates over other releases

Yesterday, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer completed its sixth day in theatres, and it was another day of impressive collection. After earning 2.75 crores on Monday, the film added another estimated 2 crores to its kitty on Tuesday. This is a solid grip for a rerun, and it just indicates how much the film is being appreciated by its target audience.

Coming to the overall collection, the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has amassed an estimated 24 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days and is already a huge success. Interestingly, in the day-to-day collection, the film is dominating over all other releases running in the Hindi belt. This signifies the demand for old Bollywood films in theatres that have built a name for themselves over the years.

Sanam Teri Kasam is the second highest-grossing re-release ever!

Within a week, Sanam Teri Kasam has achieved several milestones among re-releases. The latest achievement is that the film has surpassed the reruns of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ghilli to emerge as the second highest-grossing re-release ever at the Indian box office. Very soon, it might also dethrone Tumbbad from the top spot.

For the unversed, the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has earned 28.32 crore gross. With this, it crossed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s 26 crore gross and Ghilli’s 27 crore gross.

Take a look at the top grossers among re-releases at the Indian box office (gross collection):

Tumbbad – 38 crores

Sanam Teri Kasam – 28.32 crores

Ghilli – 27 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores

Titanic – 18 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal-Led Epic Creates History, Registers Highest Pre-Sales Ever For A February Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News