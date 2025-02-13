Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, is all set for a grand release tomorrow. After making a lot of noise with promos, the film gears up for its theatrical release, and there’s a wave of excitement in the air, especially in Maharashtra. Backed by the single state alone, the magnum opus has now created history in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Witnesses a terrific advance booking, beats Fighter

Ever since the advance booking commenced, there has been a rush to book the tickets. Considering the historical action drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the bumper response is concentrated in Maharashtra. As of 10:30 am IST, the film has sold tickets worth 5.58 crore gross in the state (excluding blocked seats). All other states are yet to touch the 1 crore mark.

Speaking about the overall day 1 advance booking, Chhaava has amassed 8.73 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. It includes a sale of over 3.08 lakh tickets nationwide. With such a number, it has already crossed the opening day pre-sales of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (8.60 crore gross).

Chhaava creates history!

February is usually considered a dry month for Bollywood releases, but it seems that Chhaava will change that perception. As far as advance booking is concerned, the film has already created history at the Indian box office, and that’s in day 1 pre-sales. As mentioned above, the magnum opus has registered opening day pre-sales of above 8.70 crore gross, which is the highest-ever opening day advance booking for any Bollywood release in the month of February.

Some big films have been released in February in the past, but none have been able to amass advances like the Vicky Kaushal starrer. So, get ready to witness a bumper opening at the Indian box office tomorrow.

