Vicky Kaushal is a man charismatic enough to hold any character on the screen with his presence, and he seems to do the same with his new character, Sambhaji Maharaj, in the Chhaava trailer. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the trailer promises a good history lesson with enough grandeur and valor in a brilliant war-epic.

The superstar is a chameleon who last transformed as Sam Maneckshaw on screen in Sam Bahadur and now is roaring like a fierce lion, ready to hunt down the Mughals. But is this roar loud enough and clear?

Well, we might have some doubts on that front since the trailer seems to have been a casually edited one. These glitches make the dialogues noisy, the background music noisier, and the roars a little meek. Still, Chhaava trailer shines by the end.

The music of Chhaava might be promising but the glimpse in the trailer does not offer anything substantial on that front. However, the emotions are played at the maximum, which acts as the strength of this trailer, making every single second count.

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb seems like the perfect Mughal enemy, breaking the repetitive mold set by Ranveer Singh’s Khilji in Padmaavat and Saif Ali Khan’s Rathore in Tanhaji. But is Vicky Kaushal‘s Sambhaji strong enough to break the mold of a Maratha warrior set by Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao or Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji? Well, that might be a little debatable and too soon an affirmation.

But does Vicky Kaushal seem to have prepared to play the Maratha warrior till the last drop of his sweat? Absolutely yes. Helmed by Maddock Films the film seems to win with its intent but is intent enough to deliver a blockbuster? We might have to wait to figure that out.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Sambhaji’s wife in the film without a Marathi accent, seems to be a bigger problem to tackle than anything else, and she instantly reminds us of the finesse and sharpness of Priyanka Chopra’s Kashibai or the grace and confidence of Kajol’s Savitri Bai in Tanhaji. Hopefully this might not be such a major flaw as it seems in the trailer.

Chhaava releases on February 14 in the theaters. Check out the trailer of the film here.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Scolded Her During Aitraaz Era For This Reason: “Snap Out Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News