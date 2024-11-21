As per reports, Ajay Devgn is keen on casting Vicky Kaushal in his directorial action comedy film alongside Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgn recently announced his next directorial film starring Akshay Kumar, which excited fans. Vicky Kaushal might join the action comedy film as the parallel lead to add to the excitement.

As per reports, the upcoming film is a two-hero project. While Akshay has been finalized to play one of the leads, Ajay is keen on casting Vicky as the other hero. If things go as planned, it will mark another extensive collaboration for him, who is also teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

As per sources quoted by MidDay, Ajay Devgn likes Vicky Kaushal’s dedication to his career and wants him to be a part of his next action comedy film. The movie features two heroes who play off against each other, and hence, a great actor is needed to fit into the picture with Akshay Kumar.

The source revealed, “Ajay likes the actor’s [Vicky’s] dedicated approach to work. Since the entertainer sees the two lead characters playing off each other, Ajay felt it would be novel to team up with Akshay and Vicky. Meanwhile, Akshay loved the story, as it showed him doing action and comedy—a genre in which he excels.”

However, things have not been finalized yet, and it remains to be seen if Vicky will join the project. Meanwhile, the script’s first draft has been written, and filming is expected to begin in September or October 2025.

The news comes a few days after director Rohit Shetty called Vicky Kaushal the next Ajay Devgn. He can pull off any role. And it did not happen suddenly; Vicky has had that growth.,” the filmmaker said in an interview with Mukesh Chhabra.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were recently seen together in Singham Again, a blockbuster at the box office. Vicky was last seen in the romantic comedy-drama Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

