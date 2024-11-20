Akshay Kumar had his share of controversy around his romantic life back in the day. He was linked with top stars, including Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty. Raveena and Akshay dated for a while and even got engaged. However, things did not go well between them, and they ended their relationship. The actress once, in an interview, revealed one of the reasons that led to their breakup. The Hera Pheri actor asked her to choose between him and her career. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Raveena and Akshay dated each other in 1995 and were engaged in the late 90s. He married Twinkle Khanna in 2001, while Raveena tied the knot with businessman Anil Thadani. Akshay was also linked with Shilpa in the 90s, and they were also the talk of the town back then. The Mohra actress once shared how her co-star gave her an ultimatum, and things eventually went downhill, resulting in their breakup.

According to MensXP’s report, in an interview with Stardust Magazine, Raveena Tandon opened up about Akshay Kumar’s ultimatum to her. She also revealed how she caught Akshay with Sushmita Sen and Rekha. Speaking of the ultimatum, Raveena said, “In three years, we had split a million times. I began concentrating on my career again. It began picking up. I had a Ziddi and then Akshay came up with this new funda ‘choose between your career or me’ that was what he said.”

She continued, “This time I turned around and told him ‘I am choosing my career because the last time I chose you, see what I got’. If you are willing to stand by me like Sajid (Nadiadwala) is standing by Tabu, it will be great. Because everybody knows the kind of hard work that goes into a career.”

The KGF 2 actress added, “Today I read about him saying all this for Shilpa (Shetty). Chalo at least he has some articulate statements. It was his way of saying ‘See Raveena!’, of getting back at me. But it doesn’t make a damned difference to me. So how come he claims that he did not ask me to leave ready-made my career?”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reunited after around two decades in Welcome to the Jungle. They were last seen in Police Force: An Inside Story in 2004. Welcome to the Jungle is expected to be released in December this year.

