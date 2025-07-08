Ever since Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of Don 3, the buzz around the film hasn’t slowed down. While fans are still warming up to Ranveer taking over the iconic role, a new report has given the excitement a major boost. If the latest update is true, Shah Rukh Khan, who played the Don in the previous two films, might be making a special appearance in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Special Cameo Is On the Cards?

According to reports, the makers plan a surprise for the audience by including Shah Rukh Khan’s Don in a small but important part of the movie. A source close to the team said that Farhan Akhtar met SRK and shared the role and story with him. Even though Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film King, he agreed to the cameo because of his good relationship with Farhan.

The source told India Today, “Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK, and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he’s agreed to do it.”

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are already excited about seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in the same movie. This will be the first time the two actors appear on screen together, and it’s expected to be a big moment in the film. If the cameo happens, it could add a lot of thrill and nostalgia to Don 3.

Will Priyanka Chopra Rejoin The Franchise Too?

There are also rumors that Priyanka Chopra might return to the franchise after playing Roma in the previous 2 Don movies. As per Bollywood Hungama reports, a source told, “There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may return to the Don franchise.” However, there is no official confirmation yet. PC is currently shooting for her South film titled SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Don 3 Female Lead & Antagonist

Earlier, Kiara Advani was roped in to play the lead role, but after the news of her pregnancy, she had to walk out of the project. As per new developments, Kriti Sanon is reported to take the lead role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, where Ranveer Singh will play the third generational don. The makers are still on the hunt for the film’s antagonist, with Vikrant Massey reportedly in consideration for the role.

If these cameos and developments are accurate, then Don 3 will be a grandeur bringing in an iconic cast along with new ones. Don3 is slated to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

