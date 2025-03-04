In an interview recently addressed Farhan Akhtar’s speculation about the project plan and said, “I don’t avoid questions. Don 3 starts this year.”

The announcement depends on enthusiasm among fans, especially with the revelation that actor Ranveer Singh will first step into the prestigious role of Shah Ruh Khan. Singh’s dynamic acting style and Karishma have set high expectations for its portrayal of Suve and Clever ‘Don’.

While specific plot details live during packaging, the ‘Don’ series is known for its complex stories, high -octane action sequences and memorable dialogues. The first two films released in 2006 and 2011, respectively, were both important and commercial successes, which strengthened the franchise’s position in Bollywood.

Apart from ‘Don 3‘, Akhtar gave updates on his other projects. He mentioned that under his production banner, another business ‘120 Bahadur’ has been scheduled for release by the end of the year. However, ‘g le zara’, a movie characterized by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, has been announced in 2021, it has faced planning challenges. Akhtar commented on the delay, and stated that the dates of coordination have been a significant obstacle, and further discussion about the project’s plan will be addressed at the appointed time.

‘Don 3’ confirmed to move on with enthusiasm from both fans and internal sources in the industry. The collaboration between Akhtar and Singh is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise, blending the essence of the original with contemporary storytelling elements.

As production gears up, audiences eagerly await more information on casting choices, storyline developments, and the official release date. Given the legacy of the ‘Don’ series, expectations are high, and the film is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases in the coming years.

In the meantime, Farhan Akhtar’s fans can look forward to ‘120 Bahadur’ and other upcoming projects under his banner, showcasing his versatility and commitment to delivering compelling narratives in Indian cinema.

