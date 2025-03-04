The YRF Spy Universe is one of the biggest film franchises in India. With a total of five films under its belt, the universe has grossed a little under ₹2900 Crore so far, making it the highest-grossing film franchise in India, steering ahead of competition like Baahubali, Pushpa, Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, and others.

Further, the universe is getting started with many promising movies on its slate. Movies like Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Alpha are reportedly in the pipeline, but before that, fans eagerly await Kabir Dhaliwal’s return. Played by Hrithik Roshan, Kabir led the movie War and helped create the Spy Universe outside Salman Khan’s Tiger movies.

The first part grossed ₹475 Crore, and thus, hopes are sky-high for its sequel. With Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR added to the cast, the movie will surely break some box-office records. The film’s shooting is nearing completion, and fans have now received a huge update from the sets.

Over 500 Dancers Involved In Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR’s War 2 Dance-Off

Jr. NTR proved himself to be one of India’s most electrifying dancers with his performance in the Oscar-winning Nacho Nacho from RRR. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the greatest dancers in Bollywood history. As per a Mid-Day report, these two actors are set to clash in a dance-off for War 2, the next chapter in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

Filming for the song began on March 3, 2025, at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. Aditya Chopra recognized the cinematic potential of bringing two powerhouse performers together in a high-voltage sequence. The setpiece is expected to be a grand spectacle, featuring over 500 background dancers and designed by production expert Amrita Mahal Nakai. In collaboration with Ayan Mukerji, Choreographer Bosco Martin has ensured that the moves push both actors to their limits.

As per the report, Hrithik Roshan infiltrates the antagonist’s hideout, played by Jr. NTR. Before their final confrontation explodes into combat, the two characters engage in a battle of rhythm. The makers have gone to great lengths to ensure authenticity, keeping the actors apart during rehearsals to preserve the spontaneity of their on-screen duel. How makers will blend their animosity into a dance battle and again into a final fight is yet to be seen. With the shoot expected to wrap up by March 10, the overall shooting for the movie is about to be finished, and the film is currently scheduled to release on August 14, 2025.

