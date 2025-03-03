That Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood is known to all. But did you know there was a time when Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, had spoken about her ideal daughter-in-law? Speaking about the kind of woman she wants for her son, the veteran actress said that the girl should be like a needle and not a scissor. The throwback video has been going viral now but netizens are rather unimpressed with Neetu. She is being brutally trolled upon the resurfacing of the video.

What Did Neetu Kapoor Say?

In the video, Neetu Kapoor could be seen sending a video message to her son Ranbir Kapoor at Simi Garewal’s show, Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable. She could be seen telling Ranbir how an ideal girl for her should be like a needle and not a scissor. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress said, “There are two kinds of girls, one who comes with scissors, and one who comes with needle. Scissors is the one who breaks the family or jo needle ke sath aati hai that kind off mends the family together, makes sure the family stays together. And that’s the girl I would like.”

Neetu Kapoor Gets Trolled

Many netizens started trolling Neetu Kapoor once the video went viral. They started questioning the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress as to why the onus of keeping the family intact should be given to a daughter-in-law. A netizen said, “Typical Saas Behavior.”

A user further added, “Doormat Bahu Chahiye Aur Mil Bhi Gayi.” Another netizen said, “Her son is himself a scissor for so many girl’s feelings.” While a user added, “Its not a girl’s responsibility to mend your broken family.”

Another netizen said, “So what did Neetu Kapoor bring? Her family was broken so was it her?” A user called out the Khel Khel Mein actress strongly and said, “Beware aunty, needles poke when mishandled! Stop putting the weight of mending your dysfunctional family on a new person, she is not a janitor.” A netizen said, “So happy for Deepika and Katrina to have escaped this mess.”

Well, it seems like Neetu Kapoor’s throwback video has managed to irk the netizens a great deal. Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha, on November 6, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAMSHAM.COM (@glamsham)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Dharma Productions Rom-Coms That Will Always Keep The Romantic In You Alive: From Nadaaniyan To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News