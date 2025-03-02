Over the years, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has become synonymous with feel-good love stories, which have tugged at the heartstrings of every romantic. Trust the production house to get the Valentine fever rolling throughout the year. Here is looking at some of the endearing rom-coms churned out by the production house.

Nadaaniyan (2025)

Ahead of its release date on Netflix on March 7, 2025, the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan is garnering immense love for its unique subject and the fresh chemistry between the young stars. What happens when love is combined with an unexpected ‘contractual’ twist? The film explores a rollercoaster ride of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and a string of emotions. If that was not enough, the Dharma Productions-backed movie also offers some foot-tapping songs.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer not only explored a love story between two contrasting personalities but also had an underlying message. The movie made us realize that sometimes, we lose our deepest connections and relationships while chasing our dreams. Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

The Karan Johar directorial explored the infectious chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with a high-dose Tadka of entertainment. Two individuals coming from different backgrounds decide to live with each other’s families to test their compatibility before tying the knot. What follows is a chaos, which comes across as a brutal eye-opener for many hidden stereotypes in our society.

2 States (2014)

The Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat of the same name. With just a simple message that love can even conquer barriers pertaining to one’s state, social customs, and norms. The movie was bankrolled by Dharma Productions and was directed by Abhishek Verman.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

An endearing Dharma Productions offering, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania made fans fall in love with the onscreen pairing of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film had a sweet message of true love conquering all the obstacles. Such was the success of the film, that a quasi-sequel, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in the year 2017.

