Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Ruling The Internet With His Nadaaniyan Debut

Dharmatic Entertainment’s Nadaaniyan trailer was dropped by Netflix and the film marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Cinema. However, the young superstar started his journey rightfully learning the knitty-gritty details, working as an assistant to Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Now, that Ibrahim is well groomed and prepped to step in an as an actor, his craft is being visibly appreciated in the trailer of the film where he plays a young college boy trapped in deal and dilemma of a relationship!

Nadaaniyan trailer stands as testimony to the fact that Ibrahim Ali Khan is the next superstar in the making. While the internet is going gaga over the young star, who already enjoys a fan following of 1.3 million on Instagram, here are three reasons that prove he is the next superstar in the making!

Fans Approve The Stardom!

After Nadaaniyan’s trailer has been dropped on the internet, even cine-lovers has approved that Ibrahim is a superstar in the making. A user on social media shared, “Something about his screen presence just hits differently!”

Ooh, The TTs!

Who won’t drool over this hot and fit body? Ibrahim and his thirst traps on Instagram might officially start a riot! Well, tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itne khoobsoorat dikho!

Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks!

Well, the actor definitely has charm and personality that could make one skip a heartbeat, thanks to his Nawab genes. The superstar in the making has good looks in abundance, and we are sure his stardom will skyrocket once Nadaaniyan arrives on Netflix on March 7!

