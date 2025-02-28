Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal became one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, known for its intense action, deep emotional conflicts, and bold storytelling choices. Among its most intriguing aspects was Bobby Deol’s character, who remains completely mute throughout the film. Despite having minimal screen time, Bobby’s presence was chilling, making his silent menace even more impactful.

In a genre where high-stakes verbal confrontations between the hero and villain are a norm, Vanga took a risk by eliminating that dynamic entirely. In a recent interview, he explained why he made this unconventional, creative decision and how it contributed to the film’s overall impact.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Did Not Want Any ‘Dialoguebaazi’ Throughout The Film

Traditionally, Indian cinema thrives on ‘dialoguebaazi,’ especially in action films where the hero and villain engage in explosive verbal battles before clashing physically. However, Vanga deliberately chose to strip Bobby Deol’s character of speech to subvert this formula. “We have seen a lot of films where the hero and villain pick up the phone and abuse each other, or there is some sort of dialoguebaazi throughout the film,” Vanga said in his interview with Komal Nahta.

Instead of repeating a well-worn formula, he wanted to create something that stood out.

The idea of a hearing and speech-impaired villain leading a high-intensity climax fight excited him. “Since we have seen a lot of such exchanges in our films, I just thought of sketching him as a mute and a deaf person. The very idea of a deaf-and-mute person fighting in the climax was such an exciting idea,” he explained.

Vanga further commented that Bobby Deol’s late entry into Animal only added to his aura. While the film’s first half focused on Ranbir Kapoor’s brutal transformation and his toxic love for his father, the second half introduced Bobby as a near-mythical figure of destruction.

Without words, his mere expressions, body language, and raw intensity became his defining traits, making him a terrifying presence. Despite criticism about the film’s extended climax, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s choice worked. Bobby’s character left a lasting impression with a piercing gaze and relentless action. The gamble of silence was one of Animal’s most striking creative choices.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha: Anurag Kashyap To Play Fearless Cop In Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur’s Bilingual Action Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News