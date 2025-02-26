Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became one of the most talked-about films of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in an intense and violent role, the film pushed boundaries with its raw action and emotional depth. Ranbir, known for his versatility in films like Barfi! and Sanju, delivered what many called his career’s most transformative performance. The film was both praised and criticized in equal measure.

While fans and critics lauded Ranbir’s portrayal of the troubled protagonist, Animal also sparked debates over its extreme violence and portrayal of women. Some felt the film glorified toxic masculinity, while others argued it was an honest depiction of a deeply flawed character. Amidst this polarizing response, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga found himself at the center of industry criticism despite the film’s massive success at the box office. In a recent interview, Vanga shared his thoughts on why Ranbir Kapoor received unanimous praise while he faced backlash from within the industry.

In a recent interview on Game Changers, the director pointed out an interesting disparity in how Animal was received. According to him, industry insiders were full of praise for Ranbir Kapoor but were quick to criticize him as a filmmaker. “People who criticized very badly, film-related people, everybody said Ranbir was brilliant. I am not jealous of Ranbir, but the point is, ‘Ranbir was brilliant, but the writer-director was…’ I don’t understand the disparity,” Vanga said.

He believes the reason behind this selective criticism is the industry’s preference for staying in the good books of actors. Since directors take years to make a film, while actors appear on screen more frequently, filmmakers are easier targets for criticism. “I understood they want to work with Ranbir. That’s clear because if they say anything to Ranbir… It’s easy to make a comment about me because I am new to this place. A filmmaker will make a film in 2-3 years, but an actor will appear five times. So the one with whom you can work more, you won’t say anything about him. That’s true,” he added.

Despite the backlash, Animal shattered box office records, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide and becoming a defining success for both Vanga and Ranbir. The director remains unfazed by the criticism and is now focused on his upcoming projects, including Spirit with Prabhas and the much-anticipated sequel Animal Park.

