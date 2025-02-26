Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey in the entertainment industry is nothing short of inspiring. From winning MTV Roadies in 2004 to becoming one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, immense talent has fueled his rise. Starting his career as a radio jockey, Ayushmann quickly transitioned into television before making his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012). This film became a commercial success and established him as a promising actor.

Over the years, he has made a name for himself by choosing unconventional scripts that challenge societal norms, as seen in films like Article 15, Andhadhun, and Bala. However, before achieving stardom, Ayushmann had his fair share of struggles, including moments where he was on the other side of the camera – interviewing celebrities rather than being one. One such story involves his unsuccessful attempt to interview Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Ayushmann Khurrana Passed On His Letter To Shah Rukh Khan Which The Actor Never Received

Ayushmann Khurrana was a young radio jockey with big dreams, one of which was to interview Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, Ayushmann recalled the day he spent nearly five hours waiting for SRK, only for the interview never to happen. The actor remembered he had gone to Powai, Mumbai, where SRK was shooting a car commercial, and was told he would get a 30-minute slot. But as the hours passed, he realized it would not happen.

Despite the disappointment, he did not give up entirely. Instead, he wrote a heartfelt note for SRK, hoping to leave an impression at least. “I had written a note for him as well. I went to Powai, where he was shooting for a car commercial. I wrote, ‘Dear sir, I’m a huge fan. I met you at Kasol in Himachal during my first-ever vacation with my family at a hill station. You were wearing a red suit, shooting for Maya Memsaab (1993), and I was that kid in denim shorts. Now I’m 22 and want to be an actor.’” He entrusted the note to an assistant, hoping it would reach the superstar. However, fate had other plans.

Years later, when Ayushmann finally got to tell Shah Rukh Khan about the incident, he learned that the note had never reached him. “I told him about the note, but he said he never got it. The AD must have taken a glance at it and thrown it away,” Ayushmann Khurrana shared, laughing at the irony of it all. This incident, though disappointing at the time, became a part of Ayushmann’s inspiring journey.

