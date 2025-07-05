Things are not going right for Salman Khan as he hasn’t delivered a single success at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Even his recent release, Sikandar, was a big flop. However, without wasting any time mourning his previous debacle, the superstar has moved on to his next, and the title was officially unveiled yesterday as Battle of Galwan. Now, this upcoming biggie has a big responsibility, and it must achieve three box office milestones to meet the actor’s stature.

Yesterday evening, Salman dropped the first-look motion poster of his next film out of nowhere. It looked intense and presented the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. The motion poster featured only half of the actor’s face, with wounds and blood all over it. In the film, Salman will play an army officer, and it is based on the Galwan Valley attack of 2020, where a conflict took place between Indian and Chinese troops.

Battle of Galwan is an important film for Salman Khan

After the failure of two big films, Tiger 3 and Sikandar, Battle of Galwan becomes very important for Salman Khan, as it might take his stardom to the next level or damage his reputation. With the first-look motion poster creating positivity around the film, we are hoping for the best, but it must achieve three major milestones at the box office. Take a look at it below:

Opening day milestone

Things have drastically changed in the post-COVID era, and new box office standards have been set. In terms of opening day collections, several Bollywood films like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Stree 2 have scored above the 50 crore mark. Even dubbed films like KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2 have crossed the 50 crore net on day 1. So, even Battle of Galwan must aim for the 50 crore net milestone on the opening day, considering the presence of Salman Khan.

Indian box office lifetime collection milestone

There was a time when earning 200 crores was a big thing for Bollywood films, and 300 crore net collection was a benchmark for an all-time blockbuster. However, in the post-COVID era, with films crossing 500 crores, 600 crores, and even 800 crores (Pushpa 2’s Hindi version), the earlier benchmarks are now bare minimum expectations from the magnum opuses. In such a situation, Battle of Galwan must earn at least 300 crore net at the Indian box office.

Worldwide box office lifetime collection milestone

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan base overseas, so expectations from his next are also high. Combined with the Indian collection, his upcoming action entertainer must earn at least 500 crore gross at the worldwide box office, as per Salman’s stature. Less than that will look a bit underwhelming.

