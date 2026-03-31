R Madhavan deserves all the praises for his phenomenal performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He has also scored his third success at the post-COVID box office. The 55-year-old actor has also joined his co-stars Sanjay Dutt, and Ranveer Singh in the 2000 crore club. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

R Madhavan’s performance at the post-COVID box office!

The post-pandemic journey began on a successful note with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan has also played a co-lead in many other big Bollywood releases, including Shaitaan, Kesari Chapter 2, and De De Pyaar De 2, among others.

Dhurandhar franchise marks the biggest success of his career. Released in 2025, Aditya Dhar’s first film pushed his post-COVID total to over 1000 crore. The streak of success continues as Dhurandhar 2 has now helped him enter the 2000 crore club, with total net collections of 893 crore in India in only 12 days.

Take a look at R Madhavan’s post-COVID performance at the Indian box office:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 34.4 crore Dhokha: Round D Corner – 3.25 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore Dhuandhar 2 – 893 crore (12 days)

Total – 2009.47 crore

Where does it stand compared to his Dhurandhar co-stars?

Sanjay Dutt leads the race as his post-COVID total has crossed the 3000 crore mark with 11 big releases. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh stands in the 2000 crore club, while Akshaye Khanna is in the 1000 crore club.

Check out the post-COVID total of Dhurandhar actors at the Indian box office (net collection):

Sanjay Dutt: 3334.62 crore Ranveer Singh: 2081.13 crore R Madhavan: 2009.47 crore Akshaye Khanna: 1750.16 crore

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