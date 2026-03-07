If you thought that the first part was mayhem, then prepare yourself for the destruction that the Dhurandhar 2 trailer is promising! Starting the story from where it ended and taking us to the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, before he was Hamza Ali Mansari, the trailer promises an epic film. In fact, epic seems like an understatement currently and I already want to bow down to Aditya Dhar for creating a spy world so sharp and so precise!

The trailer has just dropped, and it is pure chaos in the best way possible! From the very first frame, you realize this isn’t just a sequel; it’s a war cry. Ranveer Singh is no longer just a hero; he is a beast on a mission, and his badla is so ghatak that you will get chills literally!

Dhurandhar 2 trailer is on the same palette as its predecessors, and it gives each character a proper introduction and tease – right from Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal to Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and the Dronacharya of this mission – R Madhavan! Madhavan in a single frame looks sharp, dangerous, and hungry for revenge!

The dialogues are deadlier, and when it says, “Pakistan ka mustakbil ab Hindustan dekh lega,” you feel the fire and the rage. You are as agitated as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mansari! The music of the trailer elevates it to a god level – It’s bold, it’s provocative, and it sets the stakes too high. Ranveer Singh’s raw, unhinged energy as Hamza Ali Mansari and desperate yet calculated and intense rage as Jaskirat Singh Rangi look so thrilling that I can’t wait for the film to arrive in the theaters!

Ranveer Singh‘s eyes reflect a madness that only comes from losing everything. His presence looks terrifying, and his action sequences look world-class. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal as the villains hold the frames so well that you do not miss Akshaye Khanna at all, which is a win already for this sequel!

Dhurandhar 2 might bring a wave of mass action ruling the box office, and the film is sitting on a goldmine. It has the Desh-Bhakti angle, blended so well against terrorism in Pakistan. The superstar power of Ranveer Singh, the intellectual weight of Madhavan, and action that looks like it could give John Wick a run for its money, the film is all set for destruction. Nothing less, and we are so ready for this beast!

Check out the trailer here.

