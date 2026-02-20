Get ready for the adrenaline rush because Geetu Mohandas has released the official teaser of Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and others, the period gangster drama is not for the weak-hearted. Packed with gripping thrills, raw violence, and edge-of-your-seat moments, it keeps your pulse racing. Scroll below for our detailed review!

Decoding the Toxic Teaser

The 1 minute and 55 seconds long teaser wastes no time, diving straight into scale and spectacle. From the very first frame, it’s clear this isn’t going to be an ordinary face-off. The action is loud, gritty, and unapologetically intense.

Yash appears in a fierce new avatar, playing a ruthless “daddy” with a chilling screen presence. And make no mistake, this one doesn’t hold back. The violence is raw, the stakes feel sky-high, and the bloodshed signals that things are about to get seriously brutal.

Toxic Teaser Review

When Animal hit theatres, it arguably ushered in a new phase of unapologetic gore in mainstream Indian cinema. While a section of viewers criticised its graphic violence, its thunderous box office success spoke louder than the backlash. Aditya Dhar, too, leaned into stylised brutality in Dhurandhar, weaving gore into the narrative in a way that felt justified within its spy-action world.

Now, Geetu Mohandas seems ready to push the envelope even further with Toxic. The blood-soaked sequences, especially the striking moment involving the broken mirror frame, are hard to shake off and genuinely spine-chilling. Whether the intensity ultimately serves the story or exists purely for shock value remains to be seen, but there’s no denying its impact.

We’ve previously seen Yash dominate the screen as the rebellious force in the KGF franchise, a performance that earned him massive fan love. In Toxic, he appears even more magnetic – charming, dashing, yet with a refreshing edge. There’s a palpable curiosity about what he brings to the table this time.

Overall, Toxic feels gripping and mounted on a grand scale. Special mention must go to the background score, which heightens the tension and keeps you invested. The production values are clearly top-notch; now, the hope is that the storytelling matches the visual ambition.

Check our the Toxic teaser below:

More about the period gangster drama

The ensemble cast features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Slated for a release on March 19, 2026, it will enjoy Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festive holidays. It is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Geetu Mohandas’ directorial was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English.

