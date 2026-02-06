Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5, 2025. While the Ranveer Singh-led film had all the ingredients of a blockbuster, few could have predicted the historic run it has displayed. The movie has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, collecting a staggering ₹1353.28 crore at the global box office (as last reported). It currently trails only Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dangal on the all-time list.

Beyond its record-breaking theatrical performance, Dhurandhar has also earned widespread critical acclaim. The film now features among the top 250 highest-rated Indian movies of all time on IMDb, with a stellar 8.4/10 user rating, and is currently ranked 36. At the time of writing, only three Indian action dramas rank higher than Dhurandhar on the coveted list. Curious to know which films have managed that feat? Keep reading to find out.

1. Asuran (2019)

Director : Vetrimaaran

: Vetrimaaran Current IMDb Rank : 34

: 34 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Set in rural Tamil Nadu, the action drama follows a poor farmer (Dhanush), who is forced to confront his violent past when his family becomes involved in a caste-driven land dispute.

2. Anniyan (2005)

Director : S. Shankar

: S. Shankar Current IMDb Rank : 31

: 31 Streaming On: Zee5, Sun Nxt

Plot: The film follows the story of a mild-mannered man (Vikram) who suffers from a personality disorder. During the day, he works as a lawyer, and at night, he transforms into a deadly vigilante who punishes the corrupt.

3. Kaithi (2019)

Director : Lokesh Kanagaraj

: Lokesh Kanagaraj Current IMDb Rank : 27

: 27 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV

Plot: The story follows a man (Karthi) who has just come out of prison and wants to meet his daughter. His plans change when he is forced to help injured police officers during a dangerous night. With no weapons, he races against time and navigates various dangers to survive and return home.

Dhurandhar: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar Trailer:

