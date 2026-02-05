Even Ranveer Singh and his team wouldn’t have thought that their Bollywood spy action thriller Dhurandhar would achieve such heights at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial successfully crushed all the pre-release negativity and proved, yet again, that content is king! Its overseas run is almost over, and unfortunately, one big milestone will be missed. Scroll below for the interesting update!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the overseas box office?

According to the last update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 299 crore gross at the overseas box office in over 60 days. It witnessed nothing less than a dream run and is all set to wrap up its international journey, achieving massive heights. Despite competition from Border 2, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer remained rock-steady.

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Records

Ranveer Singh starrer unlocked many big feats overseas. Here’s a complete list:

Highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the overseas box office. First and only Indian film of 2025 to enter the 200 crore club. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal & R Madhavan’s highest-grossing overseas film in history! Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing directorial ever. 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Will miss a big target by less than one crore!

After 60 excellent days, Dhurandhar is nearing the end of its overseas run. Ranveer Singh will miss joining the league of Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan, Jawan), as his spy action thriller will not enter the 300 crore club in the first phase of its box office run. The sad part is that Aditya Dhar’s film will miss the milestone by less than 1 crore, as the international total already stands at 299 crores. But that does not take away the fact that it is one of the biggest box office blockbusters Bollywood has ever witnessed! Besides, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to arrive in March and is expected to achieve the milestone.

