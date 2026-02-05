Anurag Singh’s epic war action drama Border 2 is now beating the mid-week blues in its second week. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has witnessed a drop on Wednesday, despite little to no competition. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to the official figures, Border 2 earned 4.88 crores on day 13. It witnessed a 27% drop compared to 6.69 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. Dhurandhar has almost wrapped up its theatrical journey, while Mardaani 3 and Mayasabha are earning on the lower end. There’s no notable competition, so it would have been ideal for the Republic Day release to stay above the 5 crore mark.

The total earnings in India have reached 319.98 crores. With that, Sunny Deol starrer has left behind Hrithik Roshan‘s highest-grossing film of all time, War, which earned 319 crores back in 2019. Today, it will beat the lifetime collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores).

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crores

Day 8: 12.53 crores

Day 9: 20.17 crores

Day 10: 24.22 crores

Day 11: 6.52 crores

Day 12: 6.69 crores

Day 13: 4.88 crores

Total: 319.98 crores

Will Border 2 enter the 400 crore club?

T-Series & JP Films’ production witnessed an excellent run in its first week. The pace has unfortunately slowed down. In less than 10 days, Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo and other Valentine’s Day releases will be arriving in Bollywood. The screen count will reduce, making the journey challenging.

In simple terms, it’s now or never scenario for Sunny Deol & gang! Here’s hoping Border 2 maintains a rock-solid momentum during the next few days, making a swift entry into the 400 crore club. If there’s a further drop, the milestone may stay out of reach.

Border 2 Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 319.98 crores

ROI: 16%

India gross: 377.57 crores

Verdict: Plus

