Border 2 has emerged as a good success story at the Indian box office and is still going strong. Recently, it made a smashing entry into the 300 crore club, becoming the first Indian film of 2026 to achieve the feat. With this achievement, Sunny Deol has witnessed a surge in the Koimoi Star Ranking, which allowed him to surpass Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham. But will he be able to surpass Vicky Kaushal? Let’s find out!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Sunny Deol overtakes Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham!

Before Border 2 entered the 300 crore club, Sunny Deol was at 700 points, but with the film scoring a triple century at the Indian box office, the veteran Bollywood actor has added 100 points, pushing his tally to 800 points. With this development, he has surpassed Rajkummar Rao (700 points) and John Abraham (750 points) in the Koimoi Star Ranking to secure 12th position.

Here’s the breakdown of Sunny’s 800 points:

1 film in the 500 crore club (Gadar 2) = 500 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Border 2) = 300 points

Can Sunny surpass Vicky Kaushal?

Currently, Sunny Deol and Vicky Kaushal are tied with 800 points. However, Vicky has been placed higher because he has one 600 crore net grosser (Chhaava), while Sunny has none. He can overtake Vicky if Border 2 crosses 400 crores, leading to a 100-point increase and pushing his tally to 900 points. As of now, Border 2 has earned 315.1 crore net (12 days), and there’s no certainty about the film hitting the 400 crore mark. So, it’s a wait-and-watch game for now.

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Must Earn 1090+ Crores To Make Dhurandhar No. 1 Indian Movie Franchise Of All Time – Race Is On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News