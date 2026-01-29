Indian actor Sunny Deol has appeared in around a hundred films across a career spanning nearly four decades. Since making his acting debut with Betaab (1983), the 69-year-old star has delivered several powerful and memorable performances. Some of his most acclaimed films include Arjun (1985), Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Darr (1993), and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). His latest release, Border 2, is currently running in theatres and is performing well both commercially and critically. Let’s take a closer look at Sunny Deol’s top five highest-rated movies on IMDb and where to watch them.

1. Border (1997)

Director : J.P. Dutta

: J.P. Dutta IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: The war action drama follows a small group of Indian soldiers defending the Longewala post during the 1971 war. Vastly outnumbered, they bravely hold their position through the night against a large Pakistani attack until reinforcements arrive.

2. Damini (1993)

Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV – Rent

Plot: After witnessing a brutal crime committed by her brother-in-law, Damini (Meenakshi Seshadri) refuses to stay silent. Despite social pressure, she fights for justice with the help of an upright lawyer (Sunny Deol), even as her own family turns against her.

3. Border 2 (2026)

Director : Anurag Singh

: Anurag Singh IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: In Theaters

Plot: Border 2 is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and follows Indian soldiers tasked with executing a crucial military mission. The narrative focuses on the coordinated efforts of the Army, Air Force, and Navy under the charismatic leadership of Fateh Singh (Sunny Deol), portrayed by Sunny Deol. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

4. Ghayal (1990)

Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Zee5

Plot: When his brother is murdered by a powerful businessman, aspiring boxer Ajay Mehra (Sunny Deol) is falsely framed and imprisoned. After escaping custody, Ajay sets out to expose the truth, seeking justice against those who destroyed his family.

5. Darr (1993)

Director : Yash Chopra

: Yash Chopra IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Darr featured a young woman, Kiran (Juhi Chawla), who is stalked by Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), whose one-sided love escalates into threats and violence. After Kiran marries naval officer Sunil (Sunny Deol), Rahul continues to pursue her, forcing Sunil to track him down and confront the danger.

