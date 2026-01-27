The franchise that has become a pop culture juggernaut in India is set to return with another blockbuster entertainer. The references to Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) are still enough to get people rolling in laughter. However, audiences have been waiting with much anticipation for the next installment of the franchise, a comedy spectacle that promises unfiltered laughs, larger-than-life madness, and nonstop entertainment.

Welcome to the Jungle brings just that. This summer, the Welcome series will complete its trilogy with a brilliant ensemble cast and unmitigated laughter.

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

Welcome to the Jungle has officially locked its theatrical release for the 26th of June, 2026. The comedy is packed with unique humour, outrageous situations and tickling hilarity.

With a blend of high-octane action and blockbuster music, Welcome to the Jungle delivers high-energy comedy on an epic scale. Blending chaos, charm, blasts and unapologetic fun, the film is designed to be a complete laugh riot, offering audiences a joyride filled with surprises, punchlines and unforgettable moments.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast & Crew

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle flaunts a star-studded roster of over 30 actors, each known for their comic timing and talent, a combination that is a rare sight on the big screen. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff lead the ensemble cast.

Other big names include Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, among others, come together to deliver an epic entertainer.

AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 present the movie in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. Welcome To the Jungle is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production. The movie is all set to hit theatres worldwide on June 26, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Rani Mukerji Was Ranbir Kapoor’s Hype Woman During Saawariya? Here’s The Lesser-Known Tale!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News