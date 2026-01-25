Ever since Border 2 hit theaters, fans of the 1997 classic have been buzzing with one big question, has the sequel lived up to the legacy of the original? The first Border remains one of Bollywood’s most loved war films, remembered for its emotion, patriotism, and powerful performances. Now that Sunny Deol is returning to the battlefield and the sequel is arriving on a much bigger scale, attention has naturally shifted to how audiences are rating the film on IMDb and whether Border 2 has matched the impact of the iconic original.

IMDb Rating: Border vs Border 2

Border from 1997 has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb. It has received almost 19,000 votes, and more than 7.2 thousand users have added it to their watchlist. The film is available to stream on Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Border 2 has a 7.5 rating out of 10, with approximately 10,000 votes. There are roughly 1.6 thousand users who have it added to their watchlist. It’s a pretty fresh film, so the rating might fluctuate as time goes on when more people get a chance to see it.

As of now, the original JP Dutta film is still leading in terms of IMDb score.

More About Border & Border 2

The first film was made by J. P. Dutta. It is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and concentrates on the Battle of Longewala. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and several others. Actors like Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, and Rakhee Gulzar add strong emotional moments. The film runs for 2 hours and 56 minutes and stays centered on one major battle.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced under T-Series Films and J. P. Films. The sequel uses the same year and war setting but widens the scope. This time, the story shows joint efforts of the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Sunny Deol returns in the lead, while Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty join him as co-leads. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Border 2 has started well and has a strong rating for a new release. But the 1997 film still holds a higher score and remains the top choice for many fans. The sequel expands the scale, while the original continues to lead in emotional impact.

