Shah Rukh Khan is finally gearing up for his next big-screen appearance after delivering a massive blockbuster, Jawan. Titled King, the film has been creating buzz ever since its first visuals dropped. From SRK’s new intense look to the scale promised by the makers, everything about Kings feels larger than life. The audience has been eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan back in action, and the wait seems to end soon.

The development around King has taken a major step forward, with the makers now locking in the film’s release window. Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, who previously delivered the blockbuster Pathaan, have once again come together to make things official. Adding to the excitement, new visuals from the film have been shared, revealing the release date.

KING Release Date Locked

It has now been confirmed that the highly anticipated film King will release in theaters on December 24, 2026. The end of this year is officially marked by SRK with the film set to release on Christmas Eve. Wrapping up the year on a high note, the next year 2027, will start with a bang.

Interestingly, the announcement came close to the three-year anniversary of Pathaan, making the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand even more special. The new announcement of the release date gives fans a better glimpse into SRK’s powerful new avatar and the grand world of KING. Set to hit big screens on December 24, 2026, this time Shah Rukh Khan looks more fierce, rugged, and commanding than ever.

SRK’s Fierce New Look Raises Anticipation

Along with the release date, the makers have offered fans a deeper look into the world of KING that showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a bold, fierce new avatar set against stunning landscapes and striking frames. The powerful imagery and strong visual language have further fuelled fan excitement, as the King is now ready to roar at the end of the year in just 11 months from now.

The electrifying title reveal, dropped on 2nd November to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, had already sent fans into a frenzy. The visuals introduced SRK in a silver-haired, action-heavy look, backed by a powerful theme and a hard-hitting dialogue: “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon.” Since then, expectations around KING have only grown stronger, with fans eagerly counting down the months.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most-awaited films of 2026. With explosive visuals, a commanding Shah Rukh Khan, and a proven director at the helm, the film is already being seen as a major theatrical event.

