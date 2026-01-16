The excitement around Indian cinema in 2026 is already building, with fans eagerly awaiting what the big screen has in store next year. From high-budget action films like King to mythological epics like Ramayana and much-awaited sequels, the upcoming slate promises something for every kind of moviegoer. With the much-awaited Border 2 gearing up for release, audiences are eager to kick-start an exciting filmy year ahead.

Several of these films have been creating buzz for months, thanks to their star-studded casts, popular directors, and ambitious stories. Based on audience interest and online traction, these titles have emerged as the most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, according to IMDb.

Most Anticipated Indian Movies Of 2026

1. King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller led by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and is one of the biggest releases lined up.

2. Ramayana Part 1

This mythological epic brings the Ramayana to the big screen with Nitesh Tiwari’s vision on a massive scale. With grand visuals and a large ensemble cast, the film has created strong curiosity among audiences. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.

3. Jana Nayagan

Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan is expected to be a political action drama. The film is already drawing attention due to Vijay’s strong fan following. The film was supposed to be released on January 9, 2026, but has been delayed.

4. Spirit

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit features Prabhas in the lead role. The film is expected to be intense and action-heavy with a darker tone.

5. Toxic

Toxic stars Yash in a rugged avatar, and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film promises a gritty story with a strong focus on character and mood. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, among others, will be released on March 19, 2026.

6. Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is an upcoming Hindi war film directed by Apoorva Lakhia, starring Salman Khan as Colonel B. Santosh Babu. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and highlights bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism, while also drawing controversy in China. The film is slated to release on April 17, 2026.

7. Alpha

Alpha is the seventh film in YRF’s popular spy universe, following Pathaan, War 2, and Tiger. It is also the franchise’s first female-led film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, and has already sparked strong curiosity despite limited details.

8. Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, released in December 2025. The film ups the stakes and brings back the lead cast, including Ranveer Singh, and is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.

9. Border 2

Border 2 is an upcoming Hindi epic action war film directed by Anurag Singh. A sequel to the 1997 classic Border, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, and is set to release on January 23, 2026.

10. LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany is an upcoming Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

