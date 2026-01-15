Sunny Deol has asked his men to assemble, and it is going to be a riot in the theaters with jingoism flying high and chest thumping being celebrated as the new norm, as Border 2 will set the exact tone for Deshbhakti this Republic Day. The trailer of the film has been dropped, and this is exactly what was needed from a cast this great and a film holding a great legacy! Looking at the trailer, I am assured that Anurag Singh has done justice to the brand of Border for sure!

Sunny Deol is roaring in the trailer, all set to protect our mitti, and this time the dialogue baazi is turning up the heat to 100. The masterstroke hit is the final dialogue where paaji says, “Tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitney hamare yahan eid pe bakre kaate jaate hain.”

For me, the Border 2 trailer is working big time, and it screams blockbuster with its spirit and the ensemble. We are looking at a full-blown emotional takeover and Sunny Deol returns to the desert, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, and let me be honest, all of them are looking like a goldmine in those uniforms!

What makes a war film a winner? It is the words that feel like a slap to the enemy and a hug to the nation. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the heavy-duty writing we have been craving, and I am all in for this jingoism if we call it so! I can almost hear the whistles echoing in a packed single-screen theater when Varun Dhawan asserts, “Pooja bhale hi Ram ji ki karein lekin tevar parshuram ke rakhte hain.”

The highlight of the trailer has to be the confrontational peak where Sunny Deol roars, “Jung hathiyaaron se nahi jurrat se jeeti jaati jaati hai. Hai wo jurrat?” It’s aggressive, it’s unapologetic, and it’s exactly the kind of Dhai Kilo Ka Haath energy that the box office needs right now.

The scale of the film looks massive. The explosions look sharper, and the cinematography captures the vast, lonely beauty of the border with a modern lens. But Anurag Singh has still kept the soul of Border intact!

Is it loud? Yes. Is it over-the-top? Absolutely. But does it promise a Paisa Vasool vibe? You bet it does! It’s a celebration of heroism that doesn’t need to be subtle. If the movie delivers even half the intensity shown in these two minutes, the box office is going to witness a tsunami. Sunny Deol isn’t just back; he’s here to reclaim his territory along with his battalion!

