Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is all set to hit theaters on January 23rd. It’s a Friday release, with Republic Day falling on its first Monday (day 4). So it’s a Republic Day weekend release, and it is likely to benefit strongly due to the auspicious occasion. Now, let’s find out where the film is expected to be among the top Republic Day openers at the Indian box office.

Border 2 is expected to attract the audience due to the nostalgia factor

The Border sequel is riding heavily on the nostalgia factor, and the recently released song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, is also doing well with the audience due to the same factor. During Gadar 2, we all witnessed the euphoria created by Sunny’s return as Tara Singh. Even this time, the veteran Bollywood star is expected to pull audiences, especially in the mass centers.

Likely to score the 2nd biggest opening among Republic Day releases

Due to nostalgia and the presence of Sunny Deol in a sequel to one of his most beloved movies, Border 2 aims to open strongly at the Indian box office. As of now, it appears that the film will comfortably surpass 25 or 30 crore net on its day 1. With such a start, it will easily rank among the top 3 Republic Day openers. In fact, it is likely to beat Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (24.6 crores) and secure the second spot among the top Republic Day openers.

With a strong possibility of surpassing Fighter, Border 2 aims to register the second-biggest opening among Republic Day openers. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (55 crores) is likely to remain at the top with a considerable margin.

Take a look at the top 10 Republic Day openers at the Indian box office (net):

Pathaan – 55 crores Fighter – 24.6 crores Padmaavat – 24 crores Agneepath – 23 crores Raees – 20.42 crores Jai Ho – 17.5 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Race 2 – 15.12 crores Airlift – 12.35 crores Kaabil – 10.43 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 33 Advance Booking & Prediction: Sees 25% Jump Under Blockbuster Tuesday Pricing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News