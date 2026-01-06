Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles, saw its first considerable drop in advance booking on day 32; however, for day 33, the graph has gone upwards again. Interestingly, after completing one month in theaters, the film has finally participated in the Blockbuster Tuesday pricing across the country. This move has given a significant boost to ticket sales at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar crosses 2 crores in day 33 advance booking collection

It has been learned that the Bollywood magnum opus sold a whopping 1.22 lakh tickets through advance booking of day 33. It’s a solid jump from day 32’s 98.2K tickets. In terms of collection, the film has grossed 2.06 crores through pre-sales of the fifth Tuesday. If a comparison is made with the fifth Monday’s 1.65 crores, the growth is 24.84% or 25%. This upward trend is mainly due to the discounted ticket rates across several theaters, especially the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis).

Out of 1.22 lakh tickets booked, the national cinema chains have contributed a sale of 53.6K tickets. It includes a sale of 28.1K tickets from PVR properties. Inox witnessed a sale of 18.1K tickets. Cinepolis sold 7.3K tickets.

All set to record the biggest 5th Tuesday at the Indian box office!

Dhurandhar, on its day 33, is running with an impressive show count of 8,743. Additionally, it has grossed over 2 crores from advance booking. Due to the Blockbuster Tuesday pricing, footfall is expected to surge significantly through over-the-counter sales compared to yesterday. All these factors hint at a historic score of 6-6.5 crore net at the Indian box office.

The record of the biggest fifth Tuesday is held by Pushpa 2 (2.73 crore net), and the Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to break it with ease. So, even after being in theaters for over four weeks, the film isn’t stopping its record-breaking spree.

