Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer has finally emerged as the highest-grossing Universal Pictures’ top grossing 2025 release at the North American box office. It is struggling to accomplish new milestones at the box office despite being made available on digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Globally, the film is on track to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It would become the 12th highest-grossing 2025 release worldwide after surpassing the MCU blockbuster. The Wicked sequel is a commercially successful flick as it had a production cost of $150 million, collecting over three times the budget.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection after its 7th three-day weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Wicked: For Good collected $3.3 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has lost another 123 theaters on Friday and declined by 38.9% only from last weekend. After its seventh three-day weekend, the domestic total of the film is $339.86 million.

7th three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $1.2 million

Saturday – $1.2 million

Sunday $780k

Total – $3.3 million

Surpasses Jurassic World Rebirth as Universal’s top-grossing 2025 film at the domestic box office

Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth released in July collected $339.6 million across 86 days at the domestic box office. It became Universal’s highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. Wicked: For Good has now surpassed that domestic haul as the new highest-grossing 2025 release of Universal Pictures. It is also 5th 5th-highest-grossing 2025 release domestically.

More about Wicked: For Good’s box office collection

According to reports, Wicked’s sequel is tracking to earn between $340 million and $350 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Globally, the film’s collection has hit $518.38 million and is less than $5 million away from surpassing The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Box office summary

North America – $339.9 million

International – $178.5 million

Worldwide – $518.4 million

