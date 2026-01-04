A24 is setting new benchmarks with its latest film, Marty Supreme, as it has once again earned solid numbers at the domestic box office. Timothee Chalamet’s film has surpassed the domestic haul of this Robert Pattinson starrer 2025 flop to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing films of the past year at the domestic box office. Scrolling for the deets.

The Timothee Chalamet starrer has crossed the $50 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is recovering its $65 million production cost this weekend. The film will move closer to the $100 million mark worldwide after its second weekend. It might even beat Civil War’s domestic haul in its theatrical run.

How much has the film collected on its second Friday at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme once again exploded at the domestic box office on its second Friday after the nationwide release. The exhibitors are so pleased with the film’s performance that they have added 219 more theaters, and it is now playing at 2,887 theaters in North America.

The film collected a solid $4.6 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office, with a decline of just 31.7% from the previous Friday. It has registered the biggest second Friday ever in A24’s history. After its first week of wide release, the Timothee Chalamet starrer has hit the $48 million cume.

Surpasses Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 as 2025’s #46 highest-grossing film domestically

Robert Pattinson starrer Mickey 17 is one of the biggest flops of the past year. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17 collected $46.0 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Marty Supreme has surpassed the domestic haul of Mickey 17 as the 46th highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically [via Box Office Mojo].

More about the film

Internationally, the film has collected $2.0 million so far, with the total still counting. Adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film is $50.1 million. Marty Supreme was initially released in six theaters in North America and has since expanded to 2,887 theaters. It was widely released on December 25.

Box office summary

North America – $48.1 million

International – $2.0 million

Worldwide – $50.1 million

