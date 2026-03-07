TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien is once again gearing up to host the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. Known for his sharp humor and charming personality, Conan has built a massive career through television, podcasts, and smart business deals, which makes him one of the richest late-night hosts in America, with a net worth that continues to grow.

Conan O’Brien’s Net Worth & Notable Paychecks

As of 2026, Conan O’Brien’s estimated net worth is $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth comes from decades in television, including hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien on NBC, The Tonight Show, and Conan on TBS. During his TBS run (2010–2021), he earned an annual salary of $12 million. His NBC years also brought in substantial pay, alongside settlement money of $32.5 million after leaving The Tonight Show in 2010.

Beyond television, Conan has capitalized on his popularity through live tours, international specials, and content deals. His live tour, The Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television Tour, drew large audiences in 2010 and contributed significantly to his income.

Conan’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, has become a major source of revenue. By 2022, the podcast network Team Coco was generating over 16 million downloads per month, roughly 200 million per year. That same year, he sold Team Coco to SiriusXM for $150 million, securing a five-year talent contract while retaining ownership of the intellectual property. This deal also gave him the right to continue producing content for the Team Coco YouTube channel, creating additional ad revenue.

Conan O’Brien Real Estate Holdings

O’Brien has invested heavily in real estate over the years. While hosting in New York, he lived in a 7-bedroom Central Park duplex that was later sold for $25 million. In Los Angeles, he purchased a Brentwood mansion for $10.75 million and a Pacific Palisades estate for $19.4 million, which included an adjacent property. In 2015, he bought a beachfront home in Carpinteria for $7.9 million and sold it in 2022 for $16.5 million, making a significant profit.

Conan O’Brien Luxury Cars Collection

Conan is also known for his car collection. His swanky collection includes, Bugatti Veyron, which costs around $2 million and is a 1001 hp, 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, top speed 253 mph car. Another in the collection is a 1992 Ford Taurus SHO, 220 hp, a classic car he still drives to shows. Toyota Tacoma, 3.5L V6 truck, 278 hp, for daily driving and practical use, as reported by VIPfortunes.

Conan even famously dressed his Bugatti Veyron as a mouse on The Tonight Show, showing his playful side while flaunting his wealth.

With a net worth of $200 million, a multi-million-dollar salary, profitable investments, and luxury assets, Conan O’Brien continues to be not just a beloved entertainer but also a savvy businessman. His upcoming hosting of the Oscars 2026 adds yet another milestone to a career defined by both humor and financial success.

