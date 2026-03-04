Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, recently shared troubling news about her health, revealing she received “bad news” amid her ongoing cancer battle on X. Despite the setback, the 20-year-old remains positive, saying, “God has the last word to say, not my cancer.” Amid this, fans are curious about the massive fortune she’s built at such a young age.

Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer . 💜 — Bhad Bhabie (@BhadBhabie) February 28, 2026

Bhad Bhabie’s Net Worth & Income Sources: Music, Endorsements & Social Media Deals

Danielle Bregoli has a reported net worth of $35 million, earned through multiple revenue streams including music, social media, OnlyFans, and luxury assets, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She first became a viral sensation in 2016 with her famous catchphrase “Cash me ousside, how bow dah”, which opened doors for her career in music and online business.

Her music career contributes significantly to her income. Signed to Atlantic Records and running her own label, Bhad Music, she has released singles and mixtapes, including “These Heaux” and “15”. Danielle also earns royalties, tour income, and festival fees, with some shows netting her up to $1 million.

Her social media platforms are another major source of income. With 16 million Instagram followers and over 7.5 million YouTube subscribers, Bhad Bhabie charges up to $100K per Instagram post and earns $300K monthly from sponsored content. Past deals include Fit Tea, Postmates, CopyCat Beauty, and Snapchat reality show deals.

Bhad Bhabie OnlyFans Earnings: How She Made Millions Online

Bhad Bhabie’s largest earnings come from OnlyFans, which she joined shortly after turning 18. In six hours, she reportedly earned $1 million, breaking the platform’s previous records. Between April 1, 2021, and July 11, 2024, she grossed $71.3 million on the platform, with net earnings of $57 million, funding her luxury lifestyle.

Bhad Bhabie Real Estate: Homes In Florida & California

Danielle Bregoli has invested heavily in real estate, owning a $6.1 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida; two additional Florida homes worth $6 million each; a Calabasas, California, property; and a Woodland Hills, Los Angeles-area home bought for $3.04 million and listed for just under $3.5 million

Bhad Bhabie Car Collection: Luxury Vehicles Worth $2 Million

Bhad Bhabie owns a $2 million car collection, featuring a Ferrari 458, a 2023 Range Rover, a Redeye Charger Jailbreak Edition, a Durango Hellcat, and a Trackhawk, as reported by Business Insider. She has stated her love for American-made luxury cars and continues to invest her wealth in high-end vehicles.

From music and social media endorsements to OnlyFans revenue, luxury real estate, and exotic cars, Bhad Bhabie has built a diverse financial empire by leveraging viral fame. Despite her health challenges, she remains an example of turning online stardom into long-term wealth.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Robert Carradine Net Worth 2026: How Much Was The Revenge Of The Nerds & Lizzie McGuire Star Worth?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News