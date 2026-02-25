Robert Carradine spent more than five decades working in Hollywood. From cult-comedy fame in the 1980s to becoming a familiar television figure in the 2000s, he built a steady career that spanned generations. He passed away on February 23, 2026, at the age of 71. The veteran actor reportedly took his own life following a two-decade-long struggle with bipolar disorder.

Carradine’s family announced the actor’s passing on February 23, Monday. In a published statement, the family also took the moment to spread awareness about mental health. Following Robert Carradine’s passing, the who’s who of the entertainment industry took to social media to express their condolences.

Another aspect that came to light was his financial assets. Here’s what we know about Robert Carradine’s net worth in 2026.

Robert Carradine’s Net Worth In 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Carradine had an estimated net worth of $300,000 at the time of his passing.

Carradine’s net worth mostly stems from his roles in different movies and TV shows. He never starred in any big-budget Hollywood movie that could make him a millionaire overnight. However, the veteran actor had carved out a stable career for himself through his sundry roles in different projects.

Robert Carradine Career

Carradine made his official debut in 1971 with the show Bonanza. His film debut came in 1972 with The Cowboys, alongside John Wayne. He went on to star in features like Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and the 1978 film Coming Home, which won an Oscar. One of his major career highlights was his role as Lewis “Lew” Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise. He was also noted for his role as Lizzie McGuire’s (played by Hillary Duff) father on the show Lizzie McGuire.

His other notable works include Go Ask Alice, Orca, The Long Riders, The Big Red One, The Twilight Zone, and Django Unchained. His last role was in the 2024 film The Night They Came Home.

In the later years, he was also vocal in his support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. In an Instagram post dated July 28, 2023, he shared a picture of a check from Disney with the amount $0.00 written on it.

Information on most of his assets is private. But his acting legacy certainly tells a tale about his success.

