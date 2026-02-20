The entertainment industry woke to heartbreaking news as the passing of Eric Dane sent shockwaves across Hollywood. Best known for playing the charming Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, the actor’s journey from rising TV star to household name remains unforgettable. His sudden demise at 53 has left fans revisiting his iconic roles and the legacy he built over three decades.

On February 20, reports confirmed that Eric Dane had passed away after battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). The news stunned many, especially after he had recently spoken about his diagnosis. Over the years, he carved out a strong presence in both television and film, becoming a familiar face to audiences through the 1990s and 2000s.

Dane will forever be remembered for his performance in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria. While his body of work will remain as his legacy, here’s how much of a net worth he had till the time of his death.

Eric Dane’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Dane had an estimated net worth of $7 million before he died. His career spanned three decades, and his earnings came from movies and television projects, notably Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria, The Last Ship, and other collaborations with major brands. He and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, invested in various real estate. It began in 2006, when they paid $1.64 million for a 2,265-square-foot abode in Los Angeles.

However, in 2011, they had put it up for sale at $1.495 million when they had bought another mansion in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area for $2.4 million.

Eric Dane’s Early Life & Career Highlights

Born on November 8, 1972, Eric William Dane’s passion for acting began in school. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles and began pursuing acting seriously. His acting career kick-started with guest appearances on television shows. However, his first significant role came in 2001 with the medical drama Gideon’s Crossing. Later, he featured in Charmed and gained more recognition.

But it was Grey’s Anatomy that had put Eric Dane on the map for playing the role of Dr. Mark Sloan. Although he was introduced as a guest character, his popularity kept him in the series longer. It became a key figure in the plot. The actor had recently opened up about his ALS diagnosis, which stirred up the internet. After putting up a strong battle, on February 19, Eric passed away. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family, including Rebecca and their two daughters, find strength to go through this grieving period of time.

