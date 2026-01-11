HBO’s hit show, Euphoria, made waves upon its release. The show depicted a heightened consequential story of what happens when teens give in to societal pressure, engage in narcotics, and get into things way beyond their control. It explores the themes of addiction, power, wealth, and politics, which have been audience favorites for quite some time. This highly controversial show has come under scrutiny for its highly explicit R-rated content. The Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney starrer show is now set for its third season.

Is HBO’s Euphoria A Remake?

Yes, HBO’s Euphoria, starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, was an adaptation (with several changes) of the Israeli series of the same name, as per Collider. The Israeli version of Euphoria aired in 2012 and ran for 10 episodes on the Hot 3 channel, but was not renewed for a second season. It starts with a murder, inspired by the real-life killing of teenager Ra’anan Levy. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, who created the Israeli version, also served as executive producers for the HBO adaptation.

The reason for Hot 3’s limited run was the depiction of teen sex, drugs, and narcotic abuse, themes that were not favored by the audience, and the show faced severe backlash. The characters from Israeli Euphoria and HBO’s Euphoria share similarities, but there is quite a range of morals and personalities.

When Is Euphoria Season 3 Releasing?

Season 3 of Euphoria was confirmed in February 2022, but it faces delays due to several reasons, including the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes in 2023, followed by the untimely deaths of Angus Cloud (who played Fezco) and Kevin Turen (producer of the show). The show finally began filming in February of last year. Euphoria season 3 is confirmed to premiere sometime in April 2026; however, the date has not been announced yet.

What Is HBO’s Euphoria About?

Euphoria tells the story of teenagers who navigate their lives amidst an influx of social media, societal pressures, addiction, and mental health struggles. The show also explores gender and sexuality by presenting characters from diverse backgrounds. While the themes it caters to are quite forward-thinking, the R-rated and heavily graphic display often miffs the audience.

What Will Be The Plot For Euphoria Season 3?

The show will feature a five-year time jump since the season 2 finale. The young cast, whom we saw as teens so far, will now be seen in their early 20s, facing a whole new set of challenges altogether. Rue will be seen in Mexico, paying off her debt to Laurie. Maddy will be seen working at a Hollywood talent agency, whereas Lexie will be seen as an assistant to a showrunner.

In addition to Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schaefer, and Jacob Elordi, the cast will also feature Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, and Marshawn Lynch, among others.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Rotten Tomatoes Score Hints At A Strong Start Ahead Of Paramount+ Premiere

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News