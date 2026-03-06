With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, has emerged as a massive success story at the worldwide box office. After starting on a decent note, the film maintained its momentum and, thanks to its low cost, became a success immediately. In the recent development, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil to become Kollywood’s second-highest-grossing film of 2026!

How much did With Love earn at the worldwide box office in 28 days?

The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer has definitely slowed down, but by the end of the fourth week, it amassed 30.06 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 35.47 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 3.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 28-day worldwide box office collection stands at 38.97 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 30.06 crore

India gross – 35.47 crore

Overseas gross – 3.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 38.97 crore

Becomes Kollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film of 2026

With 38.97 crore in the kitty, With Love has surpassed Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (38.75 crore gross) to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. The top spot is held by Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi (84.75 crore gross). Very soon, it’ll reach 40 crores, which will be a big feat for the film.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers of 2026:

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore With Love – 38.97 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 33.6 crore

More about the film

With Love is written and directed by Madhan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, Pasilian Nazerath, and Magesh Raj Pasilian under the banner of Zion Films and MRP Entertainment. It also stars Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, and Sacchin Nachiappan in key roles. It was theatrically released on February 6.

On BookMyShow, the film currently has a rating of 9.1 out of 10, with 20.1K votes. On IMDb, it has a rating of 7.6 out of 10.

