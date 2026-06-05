Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has registered roaring collections at the worldwide box office by the end of week 2. Yes, during the second week, drops were higher than expected, but it was expected since the quantum of business was already huge in the first week, and even word of mouth hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive. Nonetheless, it has amassed a superb total in the first 15 days, bringing it closer to becoming Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

In India, the Malayalam crime thriller scored 1.05 crore on the third Thursday, day 15, pushing the overall tally to 102.75 crore net. It equals 121.24 crore gross. Overseas, it has amassed 111.25 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 15-day worldwide box office stands at a staggering 232.49 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 102.75 crore

India gross – 121.24 crore

Overseas gross – 111.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 232.49 crore

Soon to become Mollywood’s 5th highest-grosser

With 232.49 crore, Drishyam 3 is already the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. To claim the fifth spot, it must beat Thudarum (238.46 crore), which is just 5.27 crore away. So, with another 5.28 crore more, it’ll become Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grosser globally. The feat will be comfortably achieved during the ongoing third weekend.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 232.49 crore (15 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore.

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