Ram Charan led Peddi is turning out to be a box office riot. The Telugu sports action drama has made a fantastic debut, marking the 2nd highest opening for the lead actor. That’s not it; it has also emerged as the second-biggest opener for an Indian film in 2026. Scroll below for the exciting day 1 report!

Peddi Box Office Day 1 (All Languages)

As per the latest update, Peddi earned 69.50 crore net across all languages in India on day 1. Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer accumulated 18.50 crore in paid previews, while the remaining 47.2 crore are the opening-day figures. The word-of-mouth is highly positive, which drove footfalls beyond expectations. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 82.01 crore.

Producers IVY Entertainment have reportedly invested a massive budget of 350 crore in the Telugu sports action drama. Around 20% of the investments have been recovered on the opening day, which is impressive! The trends are in favor plus there’s no competition in Tollywood. Only the sky is the limit for Ram Charan’s latest release.

2nd highest opening for Ram Charan!

It’s a moment for redemption for Ram Charan, as cine-goers have been eagerly waiting for the superstar to deliver a huge success after RRR. The beginning has been in favor, as he’s scored his second-highest opening of all time, surpassing Game Changer by a considerable margin.

Check out the highest openers of Ram Charan at the Indian box office (net earnings):

RRR: 133 crore Peddi: 69.50 crore Game Changer: 51 crore

Also, the 2nd highest opening of 2026 in Indian cinema!

Indian cinema witnessed a mind-boggling success with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which collected 145 crore net on its opening day. While that figure was out of reach, Peddi has made the second biggest opening of 2026, by beating Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Needless to say, Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial has made #1 opening for Telugu cinema this year.

Here are the highest Indian openers of 2026 at the domestic box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Peddi: 69.5 crore The Raja Saab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore

Peddi Box Office Day 1 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 69.50 crore

Budget recovery: 20%

India gross: 82.01 crore

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Must Read: Peddi North America Box Office Premieres: Ram Charan Delivers His Solo-Best, 2nd Highest Since RRR!

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