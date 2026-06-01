Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It is now emerging as one of the longest-running Hindi films of recent times. The spy action thriller sequel has concluded its 11th weekend in theatres, on yet another good note. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 74

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge added another 20 lakh to its kitty on day 74. It faced competition from Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil, but kept the footfalls coming. Mind you, the screen count has significantly reduced, but clearly, the buzz hasn’t dried up.

The total earnings at the Indian box office reach 1185.85 crore net across all languages, which is about 1399.30 crore in gross earnings. Dhurandhar 2 is a box office blockbuster with 427% profits in 74 days.

Dhurandhar 2 Hindi vs All Languages

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s sequel was released in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It enjoyed a fantastic journey through every single belt, but is earning moolah only in the Hindi version since the 10th week.

In the Hindi belt alone, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 1109.65 crore net, which makes for

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages vs Hindi version in India (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore VS 649 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

Week 2: 271 crore VS 251 crore

Week 3: 120 crore VS 109 crore

Week 4: 58 crore VS 56 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore VS 19.54 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore VS 11.9 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore VS 5.29 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore VS 3.71 crore

Week 9: 2.19 crore VS 2.11 crore

Week 10: 1.45 crore VS 1.45 crore

Day 72: 10 lakh VS 20 lakh

Day 73: 20 lakh VS 20 lakh

Day 74: 20 lakh VS 20 lakh

Total: 1185.85 crore VS 1109.65 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 74 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1185.85 crore

India gross: 1399.30 crore

ROI: 427%

Overseas gross: 451 crore

Worldwide gross: 1850.06 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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