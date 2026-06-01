Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It is now emerging as one of the longest-running Hindi films of recent times. The spy action thriller sequel has concluded its 11th weekend in theatres, on yet another good note. Scroll below for the detailed report!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 74
According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge added another 20 lakh to its kitty on day 74. It faced competition from Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil, but kept the footfalls coming. Mind you, the screen count has significantly reduced, but clearly, the buzz hasn’t dried up.
The total earnings at the Indian box office reach 1185.85 crore net across all languages, which is about 1399.30 crore in gross earnings. Dhurandhar 2 is a box office blockbuster with 427% profits in 74 days.
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Dhurandhar 2 Hindi vs All Languages
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s sequel was released in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It enjoyed a fantastic journey through every single belt, but is earning moolah only in the Hindi version since the 10th week.
In the Hindi belt alone, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 1109.65 crore net, which makes for
Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages vs Hindi version in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 690 crore VS 649 crore (8-day, including paid previews)
- Week 2: 271 crore VS 251 crore
- Week 3: 120 crore VS 109 crore
- Week 4: 58 crore VS 56 crore
- Week 5: 20.63 crore VS 19.54 crore
- Week 6: 12.5 crore VS 11.9 crore
- Week 7: 5.54 crore VS 5.29 crore
- Week 8: 3.89 crore VS 3.71 crore
- Week 9: 2.19 crore VS 2.11 crore
- Week 10: 1.45 crore VS 1.45 crore
- Day 72: 10 lakh VS 20 lakh
- Day 73: 20 lakh VS 20 lakh
- Day 74: 20 lakh VS 20 lakh
Total: 1185.85 crore VS 1109.65 crore
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 74 Summary
- Budget: 225 crore
- India net: 1185.85 crore
- India gross: 1399.30 crore
- ROI: 427%
- Overseas gross: 451 crore
- Worldwide gross: 1850.06 crore
- Verdict: Super-Duper Hit
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