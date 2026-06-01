Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi’s Deool Band 2 is unstoppable at the Indian box office. It made the most of the second weekend boost, diving straight into the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. Pravin Tarde’s directorial has also raked in 340% profits in only 11 days. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

The interest in Marathi films is at an all-time high, especially since the success of Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam and Raja Shivaji. Deool Band 2 is now continuing the streak of massive success. According to Sacnilk, it added 5.75 crore net to the kitty on day 11, enjoying another 15% jump.

The total earnings at the domestic box office now stand at 44.05 crore net, which is 51.97 crore in gross earnings. The devotional drama is a super-hit with profits of 340% in 11 days, against a budget of only 10 crore. It is the most profitable Marathi film of 2026.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 30.20 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 3.10 crore

Day 10: 5 crore

Day 11: 5.75 crore

Total – 44.05 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film ever!

In the last 24 hours, Deool Band 2 left behind the domestic lifetime of Natsamrat, which concluded its lifetime at 42 crore. It is now the 5th highest Marathi grosser in India.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 103.96 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Deool Band 2 – 44.05 crore (11 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 44.05 crore

ROI: 34.05 crore

ROI%: 340%

India gross: 51.97 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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