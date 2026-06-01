Bhooth Bangla has surpassed expectations in its 7th weekend at the Indian box office. Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy jumped over the 1 crore mark on Sunday, despite intense competition at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar starrer is now 2.1 crore away from the next big target. Scroll below for the day 45 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 45

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla garnered 1.1 crore at the Indian box office on day 45. There’s competition from Dhurandhar 2, Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh, among other releases. But none of the films is enjoying an exceptional buzz, which is why there’s been scope for growth at the ticket windows.

The cumulative total in India reaches 196.31 crore net, which is about 231.64 crore in gross earnings. Bhooth Bangla is the third big success of Bollywood in 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. There are still 4 more days to mint moolah before Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes over the screens on June 5, 2026.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Day 43 – 55 lakh

Day 44 – 80 lakh

Day 45 – 1.1 crore

Total – 196.31 crore

One last target – Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest grosser in India!

During the 7th weekend, Bhooth Bangla emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time by surpassing Sooryavanshi. It is now chasing Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) to officially enter the top 5 and also emerge as his highest-grossing post-COVID release in India. Only 2.1 crore more are needed in the kitty, but the time is limited. Fingers crossed!

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages) Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Bhooth Bangla – 196.31 crore (45 days) Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 44 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 196.31 crore

ROI: 75.21 crore

ROI%: 62.67%

India gross: 231.64 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 289.18 crore

Verdict: Plus

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