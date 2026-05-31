Pravin Tarde’s devotional drama Deool Band 2 has begun its record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. It recently entered the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. Within 48 hours, Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer has surpassed 3 more rivals. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

We were all looking forward to the second-weekend boost, as the sequel is dominating the Marathi ticket windows. According to Sacnilk, Deool Band 2 collected 5 crore on day 10. It saw a 61% jump in the last 24 hours. Mind you, there’s competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji.

The total box office collection in India has reached 38.30 crore net. The devotional drama is made on a reported budget of 10 crore. It has registered impressive returns of 28.3 crore in only 10 days. Marathi cinema delivers another big success in 2026!

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 30.20 crore (8 days)

Day 9: 3.10 crore

Day 10: 5 crore

Total – 38.30 crore

Now the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film ever!

In the last 24 hours, Deool Band 2 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Lai Bhaari, and Pawankhind. It is now the 6th highest Marathi grosser in India. Today, Mahesh Manjrekar co-starrer will beat Natsamrat (42 crore) and officially enter the top 5.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 103.96 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Deool Band 2 – 38.30 crore (10 days) Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 38.30 crore

ROI: 28.3 crore

ROI%: 283%

India gross: 46.37 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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