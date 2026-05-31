Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of all time. With a career spanning over three decades, the Oscar-winning actor has delivered blockbuster hits, built successful businesses, and invested in luxury assets. Here’s a closer look at Brad Pitt’s net worth, including his movie salaries, business ventures, and impressive assets.

Brad Pitt Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is The F1 Star?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Brad Pitt’s estimated net worth in 2026 is around $400 million. A large part of his income comes from his acting gig. Pitt remains one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The same source mentions that he was paid an upfront fee of $30 million for the 2025 sports drama film F1. He had earlier received a $10 million salary for Seven Years in Tibet and Sleepers.

Interestingly, Brad Pitt earned just $6,000 for his brief seven-minute breakthrough appearance in Thelma & Louise. Since then, his career has soared dramatically. By 1995, he was reportedly paid $4 million for Se7en, and by the late 1990s, his standard salary had climbed to around $17.5 million, according to Business Insider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofficiallll)

Throughout his career, several of Pitt’s films have achieved major box-office success. Some of the titles include World War Z, Ocean’s Eleven, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Besides acting, Pitt also earns from his production company called Plan B Entertainment, which was founded in 2001. The company has backed several titles, including 12 Years a Slave, The Departed, and Moonlight.

Inside Brad Pitt’s Real Estate & Luxury Assets

Apart from his work in the entertainment world, Pitt also has varied business interests. As per Social Life Magazine, the actor also owns the Chateau Miraval. It’s a multi-million-dollar wine estate in Provence, France. Pitt has also included the Miraval Studios for artists in the area.

Pitt also owns Le Domaine, a gender-neutral skincare line. Some of his other business ventures include a premium gin brand, The Gardener, and a clothing line, God’s True Cashmere. As per Nicki Swift, the Fight Club actor has also invested in several real estate properties. In 2023, he bought a $5.5 million house in Los Angeles. He also purchased a mansion in Northern California for $40 million.

Pitt also owns several expensive motorcycles, including a $65,000 Ducati. He also has an Ecosse Titanium Series XX, which is worth around $300,000.

Overall, Pitt has managed to expand his source of income by careful and varied investments.

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