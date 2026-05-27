Keith Urban is a singer, songwriter, and record producer born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. He has won several awards, including the Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, and ACM Awards, throughout his music career, and has a net worth of $1 million from his music, multiple hit albums, world tours, and TV show appearances on American Idol and The Voice Australia.

Hence, it’s clear that the 58-year-old star musician has accumulated a massive net worth since the beginning of his career. Concert shows, album sales, and his TV appearances are his main sources of income. But the real numbers are more interesting and will help better to understand his financial portfolio.

So, let’s take a look at Keith Urban’s net worth in 2026 and how much he makes from his single world tour.

Keith Urban Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith Urban has a net worth of $75 million as of 2026. His net worth comes from various sources, including his music career, TV show appearances, and real estate.

He released his first album in 1991 and has since produced 9 studio albums. He has placed 15 singles on the country charts, 14 of which reached number one. He even won a Grammy Award in 2006 for his album “You’ll Think of Me,” his first major award.

Keith Urban’s Music Earnings & TV Salary

How Keith Urban Increased His Net Worth https://t.co/OEIr1X8bxT — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) December 1, 2025

Keith Urban’s primary source of income is the music industry. Record sales alone have brought him an estimated $13.37 million. His top-earning albums, according to The Richest, are Be Here (2003) at $4.41 million, Golden Road (2001) at $3.27 million, and Defying Gravity (2008) at $1.17 million.

According to Parade, even the average price for a Keith Urban concert ticket is around $547.38, with lowest prize tickets starting from $63.52. He takes in an average gross of $700,000 per night for his show, with his one tour including about 70 performances in 60 different cities; he could easily make as much as $49 million from it.

Beyond his music career, Keith Urban served as a judge on American Idol from seasons 12 through 15. During this time, his earnings ranged from $3.5 million to $8 million per season, with his salary increasing with each successive season.

Inside His Real Estate

See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman’s Real Estate Holdings – Taste of Country https://t.co/A9rdHIHnsx pic.twitter.com/Jl02Lq2eZu — Mike Hawes (@GreatMikeHawes) September 25, 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith and Nicole Kidman, his ex-wife, own real estate worth up to $30 million around the world. In 2008, they bought their primary residence, a 12,000-square-foot mansion, for $3.5 million in Nashville’s most exclusive neighborhoods. They also own a penthouse in Sydney, which they got for $4.2 million, and a duplex in NYC for $9.6 million. Aside from that, they bought a home in Beverly Hills for $5 million and 111-acre farms in Nunya Hills, Australia, for $4.1 million.

Keith Urban’s multifaceted career in music, television, and real estate has earned him a well-deserved net worth of millions.

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