Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the most admired Hollywood celebrity couples. Despite being immensely successful in their individual careers, they have managed to keep their personal lives private. Gosling has quickly become a name to reckon with after delivering multiple commercially hit films. From being a child star to ruling the entertainment industry, he has come a long way. On the other hand, Eva Mendes, a former model, actress, and businesswoman, has built a strong reputation over the years.

The power couple’s blockbuster movies, fashion collaborations, endorsements, and business ventures have helped them build an impressive fortune over the years. Here is a look at their combined net worth in 2026.

Ryan Gosling’s Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Ryan Gosling in 2026 is $70 million. The actor’s income sources comprise his thriving acting career, smart investments, huge paychecks, music, and more. Being a commendable actor, director, and writer, he has become one of the wealthiest actors in the industry.

Gosling started his career as a child actor and landed his first role when he was only 12. He starred in movies in his teens, including Remember the Titans, The Believer, and others. Over the years, he has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, with critically acclaimed movies such as The Notebook, La La Land, The Gray Man, and Barbie.

As per Variety, some of his biggest paychecks include $20 million for The Gray Man, $12.5 million for Barbie, around $29 million for La La Land, and $10 million for Blade Runner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas Gosling (@ryan_gosling_my_idol)

Eva Mendes Net Worth

Actress Eva Mendes has an estimated net worth of around $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though she stepped away from acting almost a decade ago, she enjoys a massive bank balance owing to her massive paychecks, endorsements, and her flourishing business ventures.

The gorgeous diva began her acting career in 1990 with films such as Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror, Urban Legends: Final Cut, and more. However, she became an immensely popular name through her work in movies such as Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and more.

Apart from acting, Mendez also secured several fashion and beauty endorsement deals over the years. Her quite successful lifestyle-focused business has also helped her maintain her wealth in the past years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Real Estate Portfolio

In 2008, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes purchased a 3,900-square-foot Mediterranean Revival mansion in Los Feliz. They bought the four-bedroom and four-bath home for $3.2 million. The couple made it their family home and welcomed their two daughters into the same house. As per The Richest, the couple sold the mansion for $4.9 million in 2018.

According to Architectural Digest, the couple bought a farmhouse in 2014 after selling all their properties in LA. It was built in 2000 and features four bedrooms, five baths, a dining room, and a kitchen with sturdy reclaimed barn-wood cabinets.

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Combined Net Worth

As of 2026, the combined net worth of the couple is around $140 million. Their primary income streams include paychecks from commercial hits, brand endorsements, production, fashion campaigns, and other investments. Though a major share of her net worth comes from Ryan Gosling, Mendez has also been managing valuable assets, including her thriving business and beauty campaigns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan gosling & eva mendes 💕 (@gosling.mendes)

One of the main reasons for the couple’s continuous financial growth is their ability to stay relevant. Gosling’s career is on an upward trajectory, with multiple big-budget movies and an association with major labels. Eva Mendes also has a fixed stream of income through her business partnership and brand deals.

The couple’s strong financial management and smart investments have helped them maintain their long-term stability in the industry and make them a strong team.

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