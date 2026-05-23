Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt collaborated for the first time on the 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio. The critically acclaimed comedy-drama became one of Tarantino’s most celebrated films and won Pitt an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

However, despite their successful team-up, the shoot once witnessed a tense moment between the director and the actor. During the filming, Brad Pitt reportedly stopped a scene midway and got a major scolding from the director. Let’s find out the entire story and the reason behind this beef.

Why Brad Pitt Suddenly Cut The Camera During Filming

Bruce Dern played the role of a real-life blind rancher named George Spahn in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The actor recently spoke to People Magazine at the Cannes Film Festival. In one of the scenes, Pitt’s character Cliff Booth wakes Spahn up to check on him. Dern improvised his line on the spot.

Dern said, “When Brad Pitt wakes me up in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I’m in the bed and I get up and I’m a little groggy and stuff and I just say, ‘I’m not really sure what’s going on.’ I’m looking at him. Pitt cuts the camera.”

Dern was referring to Pitt telling the camera crew to stop recording the scene. This resulted in Quentin Tarantino getting enraged.

Quentin Tarantino’s Strong Reaction Shocked Everyone On Set

Bruce Dern continued to explain what happened next. He said, “The look on Quentin’s face, I mean, he was insanely grave, and he said, ‘Brad, what did you just do?’ Pitt said, ‘Well, I cut the camera.’ Tarantino said, ‘Never again in your life will you ever cut a camera, or you’ll be dead in this business. That’s my domain. Don’t stop behavior.’ So then we went on and did the scene and all Brad did was say to him, ‘Well, that wasn’t in the script what he said.’”

Dern decided to improvise another line for the scene and the shooting resumed. His line was, “I don’t know who you are, but you touched me today. You came to visit me, now I gotta go back to sleep.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was a major critical and commercial success. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt is reprising his role as Cliff Booth in the film’s spin-off for Netflix. Tarantino has written the script while David Fincher is directing it.

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