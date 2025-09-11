When F1 hit theaters, few could have predicted that a Formula One racing drama would outgross the likes of Tom Cruise’s massively mounted Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Daniel Craig’s James Bond debut film Casino Royale, and Steven Spielberg’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park. With a current global haul of $620.6 million, it’s even ahead of James Gunn’s widely admired Superman reboot.

Even more impressively, F1 has become the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career (in a lead or major role), surpassing the lifetime earnings of World War Z (2013), Troy (2004), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), and Ocean’s Eleven (2001). But how does it stack up in terms of return on its budget? When compared to his biggest box-office hits, let’s see where F1 stands relative to its budget.

Brad Pitt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films – Earnings & Budgets

Brad Pitt’s latest release, F1, stormed the global box office, and here’s how it has performed as per Box Office Mojo.

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America – $189 million

International – $431.6 million

Worldwide – $620.6 million

F1 leads on top, and here’s how Brad Pitt’s other four highest-grossing films performed worldwide:

World War Z (2013): $540.4 million Troy (2004): $497.4 million Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): $487.2 million Ocean’s Eleven (2001): $450.7 million

And here’s how their production budgets stack up:

F1 (2025): $250 million World War Z (2013): $190 million Troy (2004): $175 million Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): $110 million Ocean’s Eleven (2001): $85 million

Brad Pitt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films – Best Return On Budget

Based on the above earnings and reported production budgets, here’s how Brad Pitt’s five biggest box-office hits stack up in terms of earnings-to-budget ratios:

Ocean’s Eleven (2001): 5.3x Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): 4.43x World War Z (2013): 2.85x Troy (2004): 2.84x F1 (2025): 2.48x

Among Brad Pitt’s top five highest-grossing movies, Ocean’s Eleven delivered the strongest return relative to its budget, earning 5.3x its production cost. It’s followed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith at 4.43x, World War Z at 2.85x, and Troy at 2.84x. F1 currently stands at 2.48x, a figure unlikely to change significantly now that its theatrical run is nearly complete.

What Is F1 About?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

